Gexan Market Cap Hits $37,874.89 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Gexan coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Gexan has a market capitalization of $37,874.89 and $2,118.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gexan has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.99 or 0.01006616 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00055412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00032870 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00235000 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00172392 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007106 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00061331 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery . The official website for Gexan is gexan.io

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

