GINcoin Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $31,550.38 and $4.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,160.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.66 or 0.02327343 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.03499962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00624180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00780198 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00076568 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025740 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00512139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

