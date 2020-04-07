Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.07. The stock had a trading volume of 305,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,262. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 48.28% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,763 shares of company stock worth $106,238. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

