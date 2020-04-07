Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Weather Gauge Advisory LLC

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $24,551,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 951,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 353,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $4,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

NYSE:GNL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.74. The stock had a trading volume of 847,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease Inc has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.14%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

