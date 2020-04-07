Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gogo from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.06.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 1,608,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $164.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

