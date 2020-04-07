Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.

NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,123. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.35 million. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

