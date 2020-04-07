Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
GMLP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.46.
NASDAQ:GMLP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,123. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.32. Golar LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG Partners
Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.
