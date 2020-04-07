Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY) Trading Up 10.8%

Golden Predator Mining Corp (CVE:GPY)’s stock price was up 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 125,871 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 194,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $29.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

About Golden Predator Mining (CVE:GPY)

Golden Predator Mining Corp. acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the 3 Aces project covering an area of 357 square kilometers located in southeastern Yukon. The company was formerly known as Northern Tiger Resources Inc and changed its name to Golden Predator Mining Corp.

