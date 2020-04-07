Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Price Up 13%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s stock price rose 13% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.72, approximately 1,286,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,117,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

GTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $947.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

