Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Elm Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:GECC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 100,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GECC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

