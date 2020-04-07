GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.
Shares of GSKY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,309. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
