GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Shares of GSKY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $3.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,309. The company has a market capitalization of $557.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.49. GreenSky has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GreenSky by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GreenSky by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenSky by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.