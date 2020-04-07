GridCoin (GRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,257.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 51.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $5,257.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 142.3% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, SouthXchange, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 430,923,561 coins and its circulating supply is 400,270,529 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

