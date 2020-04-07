Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 18.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ASR traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.13. 58,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,396. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.27. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

