Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.13.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

GGAL stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,852. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 180,019 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $2,765,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,340,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,212,000 after buying an additional 144,868 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 70,024 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after buying an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.