Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFED. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 2,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.63. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.60.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

In other news, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Griesemer bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $82,164.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,175 shares of company stock valued at $223,759. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.