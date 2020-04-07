H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 340 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $10.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.43 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $149,018,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $63,958,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 542,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 255,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $25,143,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

