Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

HLG stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $56.71. 10,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,212. Hailiang Education Group has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $75.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hailiang Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Hailiang Education Group worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

