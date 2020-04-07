Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Up 15.3%

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)’s share price shot up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.32, 117,807 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 102,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research firms have commented on HALL. BidaskClub cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a market cap of $52.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

