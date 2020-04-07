Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. 883,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley purchased 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 242,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 727,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,675 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.