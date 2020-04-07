Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Up 14.7%

Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price shot up 14.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.42, 11,257,866 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 8,846,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on HMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

