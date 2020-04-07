Harmony (ONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.42 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One Harmony token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $11.42 million and approximately $29.06 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.11 or 0.04588140 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00068103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037176 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010575 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

ONE is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,596,807,869 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

