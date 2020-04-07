Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Shares Up 15.4%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.00, 1,121,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,329,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $259.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.38 million.

In other Haymaker Acquisition news, CFO Stephen Lazarus bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $489,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

