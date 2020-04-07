HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.04 Million

Equities analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to post $39.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.21 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year sales of $156.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $161.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.30 million, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $163.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

HBT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,861. The company has a market capitalization of $273.75 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

In related news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer purchased 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch purchased 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $148,110.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

