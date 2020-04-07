Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.58. The company had a trading volume of 182,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,334. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

