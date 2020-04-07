Hi Mutual Society 24 Hour Volume Hits $97.00 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and BigONE. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $97.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

