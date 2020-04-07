Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells $291,800.00 in Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HTH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.85. 518,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,694. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 627.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.