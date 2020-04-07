Honest (HNST) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Honest has a market capitalization of $384,076.33 and approximately $10,096.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last week, Honest has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

