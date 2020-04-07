Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Oppenheimer began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,775. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26. The company has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

