Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
HOPE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Hope Bancorp Company Profile
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
