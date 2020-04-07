Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HOPE. TheStreet lowered Hope Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

HOPE traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. Hope Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

