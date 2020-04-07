Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 15%

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s share price was up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 12,630,326 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,274,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.