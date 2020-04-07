Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading Up 15%

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)’s share price was up 15% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.42, approximately 12,630,326 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 12,274,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.
The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:HST)
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.
