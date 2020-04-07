Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Price Up 15.2%

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) rose 15.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.12 and last traded at $50.63, approximately 759,573 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 357,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

HHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Howard Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,111.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,459.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,030.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 in the last ninety days. 7.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

