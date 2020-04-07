Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.59, approximately 2,383,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,592,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get Huntsman alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Anthony P. Hankins bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 510,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,257,721.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 3,125 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.