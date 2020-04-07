Hydro Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $143,673.00 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $143,673.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bgogo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00053800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.76 or 0.04725284 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00066182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037680 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bgogo and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

