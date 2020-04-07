iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,939. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the third quarter worth about $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

