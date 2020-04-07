iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ICAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

ICAD stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 300,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. iCAD has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 43.24% and a negative return on equity of 92.89%. The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in iCAD by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iCAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

