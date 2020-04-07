iDealCash (DEAL) One Day Volume Tops $7.00

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, iDealCash has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $103,537.96 and approximately $7.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00001104 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00345312 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About iDealCash

iDealCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

