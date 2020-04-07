Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Identiv in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,885. Identiv has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Identiv had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $18.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Identiv will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Identiv news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 178,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $884,541.60. Insiders have bought a total of 331,032 shares of company stock worth $1,341,977 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Identiv by 780.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Identiv by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 87,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 63,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

