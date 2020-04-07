Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Idera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,582. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar sold 17,250 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,127 shares of company stock worth $72,711. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.