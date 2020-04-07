IHT Real Estate Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $11,553.00 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 6th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LBank, Gate.io and Allbit. Over the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $897,907.10 and approximately $11,553.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.04787363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00065570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00037476 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013607 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011374 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003367 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, OEX, Allbit, Cashierest, LBank, CoinBene, Kucoin, DDEX, Upbit, CoinTiger and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

