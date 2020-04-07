IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PI. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ PI traded up $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 259,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.97. IMPINJ has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.54.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,628.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson acquired 48,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $889,685.97. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 105,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares valued at $594,958. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,064,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,488 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 280,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 63,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

