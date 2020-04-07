IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on IMPINJ from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IMPINJ from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IMPINJ from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

IMPINJ stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. 259,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,285. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. IMPINJ has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $213,618.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,066 shares in the company, valued at $726,628.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Patrick Gibson bought 48,857 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $889,685.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,570.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 105,485 shares of company stock worth $2,082,700 and sold 23,294 shares worth $594,958. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after buying an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

