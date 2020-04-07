Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Incent token can currently be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $6,927.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.39 or 0.02623833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00207661 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00049415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00035344 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

