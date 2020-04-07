Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMKTA. BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.65. 170,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,694. The firm has a market cap of $777.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

