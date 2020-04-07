INmune Bio (INMB) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) is one of 138 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare INmune Bio to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This table compares INmune Bio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A -$7.68 million -4.40 INmune Bio Competitors $750.93 million $136.04 million 3.61

INmune Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for INmune Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio Competitors 1305 3874 7850 356 2.54

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 243.43%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 50.53%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio’s rivals have a beta of 1.17, suggesting that their average share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.33% -30.40% INmune Bio Competitors -4,761.72% -218.20% -37.86%

Summary

INmune Bio beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.