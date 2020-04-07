Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:UJUL) shares were up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.39, approximately 62,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 54,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.