Insider Buying: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) CEO Kate W. Duchene bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RECN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.74. 151,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,227. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1,605.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 239,790 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

