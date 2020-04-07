Insider Selling: Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Sells 8,397 Shares of Stock

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) CFO Marc Montagner sold 8,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $15,282.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Montagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Marc Montagner sold 28,862 shares of Endurance International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $151,814.12.

Shares of EIGI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. 940,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,318. The stock has a market cap of $271.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.63 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,613,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,957,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

