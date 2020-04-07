Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40.
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.
- On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.
- On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.
NTRA stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 1,023,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.