Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $178,918.40.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,715.00.

NTRA stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 1,023,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

