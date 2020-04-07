Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $1,516,400.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total value of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total value of $1,535,400.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $13.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,291,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,349,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $120.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.79, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 164,830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 74.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 64,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.1% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,739 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

