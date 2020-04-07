Insider Selling: Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SO traded up $5.13 on Monday, reaching $55.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,769,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

