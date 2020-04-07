Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Trading Up 12.6%

Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) shares were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $58.39, approximately 277,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 250,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Integer had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $325.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,337,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integer by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 772,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,134,000 after buying an additional 345,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,771,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Integer by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 470,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 88,726 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

